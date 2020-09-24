More Utah high schools move to online learning

- On Good Things Utah today – Another day, another Utah high school school shifting it’s learning plans because of COVID-19. We have the very latest for you.
- And the disturbing trend on TikTok that is hard to watch! Teens are filing down their teeth – not at the dentist office, but in their own bathrooms. We take a closer look at a trend that has all of us cringing.
- The weather is changing and that fall flannel is making a comeback. We’ll show you how the style has changed over the years – and speaking of all the fall feels, Kraft is introducing a new flavor of mac and cheese. How do pumpkin spice noodles sound?
- Cat lovers can definitely unite over this adorable animal! We have a furry feline that needs a good home in our Pet of the Week.
- And finally, beauty trends that are actually aging you. This is one of those moments that bigger is not better – especially when it comes to your hair! We’ll tell you what you might be doing to look older and not even realize it. Hope you join us for a fun Thursday edition of GTU.