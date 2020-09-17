More stores announce closures on Thanksgiving

Stephanie Sam Ginn are a multi-talented husband and wife team who have recently opened Beehive Naturals on historic 25th street in Ogden. Stephanie expertly makes the products, bringing the science from esthetician and hair stylist background to her creations. Sam handles marketing and wholesale accounts, as well as builds the beautiful shelving structures you see in the shop.

This family run business started in 2015. Prior to starting the business, the couple had an urban farm with chickens, milking goats, honey bees, and a large garden. With an abundance of raw materials Stephanie began making skin care products and soap. After a couple of years making things for the family, Beehive Naturals was born!