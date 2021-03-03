More men than ever before are buying makeup for Zoom calls

  • On Good Things Utah today – More men than ever are now buying makeup, resulting in the male side of the industry experiencing a leap in sales, partly due to the work-from-home trend. National drugstore giant CVS added the men’s range Stryx – its slogan is “Nothing Wrong With Handsome” – to 2,000 of its over 9,900 outlets in June 2020, nine months after a Morning Consult poll found almost a quarter of guys would consider wearing cosmetics. Meanwhile, according to market analytics firm Moz, Google queries for “men’s makeup looks” jumped almost 80% last year from 2019, and other top requests included “covering redness,” “hiding acne” and “hiding bags under eyes.”
  • Plus, we have a vaccine update for you this morning. The timeline for when kids of all ages will have access to the COVID-19 vaccines is still in flux and will depend on when the data from these trials is released. Surae shares what we know now about what the trials might reveal and what this means for school in the fall.
  • And Tennessee songbird and vaccine research funder Dolly Parton has gotten her COVID-19 vaccine. Parton shared both a photo and video of herself getting the shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon. “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” the tweets read. She got the shot while singing – and we have the video! Hope you join us for the first hour of GTU this morning.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

