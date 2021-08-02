More changes coming to Broadway and we welcome our new co-host

- On Good Things Utah this morning – There are changes to talk about if you are planning to head to New York this fall. Anyone hoping to catch a Broadway show as the Great White Way reopens this fall will need proof of vaccination along with their ticket. The Broadway League announced Friday that theater owners and operators of all 41 New York City theaters will require all theater attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for all performances through October 2021. Additionally, this also applies to all performers, backstage crew and theater staff. Masks will also be required for audience members while inside the theater “except while eating or drinking in designated locations.”
- Plus, former University of Utah gymnastics star MyKayla Skinner finished in second place in the individual vault finals Sunday morning in Tokyo, behind only Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, closing out her gymnastics career in storybook fashion. “To make this comeback and be kind of one in a million to make this, it’s so cool to show age is just a number and that anything is possible if you work hard and dream for it,” Skinner told USA Today. “I’m so honored I never gave up.”
- And Rhyan White, the first Utahn to swim for the United States in the Olympics, finished fourth in the 200-meter backstroke final Friday night at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. The result was the best for an American in the race, which was won as expected by Australia’s Kaylee McKeown in 2 minutes, 4.68 seconds. That’s about six-tenths of a second off the Olympic record set by Missy Franklin in 2012. A crowd of nearly 150 gathered at White’s parents house to watch the race. After rising to a nearly ear-splitting ruckous as she came down the stretch, the fans hushed for a moment upon seeing the result. Then, they erupted again in a show of support for the Academy of Math, Engineering and Science graduate and former Cottonwood High swimmer.
- Finally we welcome our new co-host Deena Manzanares to the show! Tune in to meet Deena and find out why she’s a perfect fit to join Surae, Nicea and Reagan on the show. Hope you join us this morning for GTU Hour 1.
