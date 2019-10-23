More Americans say they are making meditation part of their morning

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s the apparently the perfect time to take some “me time”. More Americans than ever before say morning is when they are trying to fit in meditation. And be sure to throw exercise into that mix, a new study says BEFORE breakfast is the time to burn the most fat. Also, flight attendants share secrets of who gets moved to first class (it just might depend on what you are wearing to the airport) And have you even thought about decorating for Christmas yet? If you have, you are probably a happier person. We’ll tell you why. Hope you join us this morning for Good Things Utah!