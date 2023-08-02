Twisted Cow owners Chloe and Dayton Wolfgramm got started in the ice cream business by watching YouTube vidoes! They perfected their homemade premium ice cream by using real ingredients and all-natural coloring and flavoring.

Dayton’s Polynesian background and Chloe’s Southern roots make for delicious cultural influence with flavors like ‘otai shakes, mango tajin, jalapeño pineapple, honey lavender, banana pudding, and so much more.

The couple says, “if you can dream it, we can make it”! They’ve had a log of fun customizing flavors and colors while catering for parties, weddings, and corporate events.

Big things are brewing, with plans for a mobile truck coming soon. In the meantime, support their brick and mortar at 250 N University Ave in Provo!

thetwistedcowshakes.com and across social media platforms at thetwistedcowshakes