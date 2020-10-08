Montrel’s Tidy Lawn Care will get your lawn in top notch shape!

Montrel McClinton, owner of Montrel's Tidy Lawn Care is busy this time of year, getting all those fallen fall leaves off of your lawn. If you don't take care of the leaves and it rains, then you're left with bugs, brown grass, and a terrible smell!
From Wisconsin, Montrel was inspired you to start his own business here, enjoying making connections with people and providing top notch service to his clientele. They also offer fertilizer, sod, seeding, whatever it takes to make your lawn look fantastic. Montrel goes on to share crucial tips of what we need to be doing to our lawn right now, as fall is coming. A generous offer, Montrel's Tidy Lawn Care is offering 15% off Leaf Removal if they mention Good Things Utah when booking!
For more, visi:
IG: @montrelstidylawncare
FB: https://www.facebook.com/montrelstidylawncare
Web: www.montrelstidylawncare.com