Monthly event to meet local bachelors and bachelorettes over good food

Are you single and ready to mingle this Valentines Day? Jennifer Bjornstad, Creator of Singles Meet & Eat, organizes an event where local people can get out and meet each other! This is not only safe, but a perfect way to meet local bachelors/ bachelorettes in your area.

Bjornstad put together 2 dinners a month, the 2nd Tuesday and 4th Thursday of each month. When someone registers for a dinner they create groups of 8-10 people and make reservations at local restaurants. This isn’t a dating service, Bjornstad creates opportunities for people to get out and meet people face to face.

Bjornstad has events going on in Spanish Fork to Brigham City. The night before each event is when all people who signed up will find out where they are eating! This is a fun way to create a face to face interaction with other locals. The cost is $3.40 per person.

To learn more about this event visit www.SinglesMeetAndEat.com and use coupon code: GTU-Dinner at check out.