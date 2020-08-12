Montauk Bistro is as charming as it is tasty

Montauk Bistro is today’s Save the Faves and it was mouth watering! This Draper spot is as charming as it is tasty, and we loved sampling three of their signature dishes. Pad Thai Yellow Curry, Rib Eye Burger, and Sticky Rice with Mango dessert filled us up, and made our Wednesday awesome.

Montauk is a small casual restaurant, coffee shop, and event space serving American and Southeast Asian food with a modern presentation for both lunch and dinner! Located on the north end of Fort Street in the historic and evolving Draper, Utah Town Center neighborhood, stop in for lunch from 11:30 to 3:00 Monday thru Saturday, and Dinner from 5:30 to 9:00 Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.



Many call the burger the best they have ever had, but if a burger isn’t your things, choose from artisan sandwiches, fresh salads and Southeast Asian favorites such as pho, pad thai and curry rice bowls. There is truly something for every taste.

Montauk buys fresh whenever possible from local growers, bakers, artisans, roasters and markets. They also grow some of their herbs in the gardens surrounding the building.



Owner and chef Phayvanh Lang was born and raised in Southeast Asia to a farming, merchant and distillery family. She uses techniques, ingredients, and herbs known from her time in Asia to prepare delicious meals.

Visit Montauk Bistro at 12449 S. Fort Street in Draper, and online at montauk-bistro.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





