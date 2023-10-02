SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A truly inspiring little girl stepped onto the Good Things Utah stage recently to share her experience with cancer and her goal to help kids with cancer thrive and survive.

At first glance, Alayna Hutchings is like most seven year old girls. On March 13, 2022, Alayna was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Despite the news and everything that comes with fighting a childhood cancer, Alayna shows no fear and remains optimistic about her future. She is also on a mission to help other kids who are sick and fighting critical illness. Alayna’s tumor continues to grow, but so has her spirit. Alayna’s story, the story of the little girl with the unbreakable spirit, is spreading across the United States. She and her family have a goal to visit childrens hospitals in every state this year to bring a message of hope and some joy (donated toys) to the kids.

Alayna’s family has set up an online store where people can buy I Ride For Life merchandise. A percentage of the every purchase goes to Erin’s Hope Project and kids with life changing diagnoses.

Alayna’s main message is one of hope and she wants kids everywhere to know that whatever they’re going through, to never give up on your dreams and live life to your fullest.

You can follow and support Alayna Hutchings’ journey at IRideForLife.com and @AlaynaHutchings on social media.