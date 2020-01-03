Monster trucks, dance classes, and robots!

Saturday, January 4th Repertory Dance Theater has an Open House for just $10. Participants can take any or all of the classes during the day for only $10, or FREE with the purchase of a ten-class punch-card. PLUS – If you buy a punch card at the Open House, pay the special price of $90 a $50 savings overall. Details at rdtutah.org



Monster Jam is here Friday January 3rd and Saturday January 4th 7 pm at Vivint Smarthome arena! Tickets start at just $15. Popular monstertrucks will be facing off in both racing and freestyle competitions. The freestyle competition allows drivers two minutes on an open floor to show off their skills as they drive the trucks over ramps and junked cars, performing stunts and tricks with their trucks. Favorite trucks scheduled to appear include Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and more. Details at monsterjam.com





The Bee SLC happens Thursday, January 9th. It’s an evening of community storytelling, where ten storytellers are picked at random from a hat, and those picked have five minutes each to tell a true story on the theme of the night without notes. The theme is STARTING OVER: stories of endings and beginnings, falling down, getting up, and trying again. Bring your friends. Have a drink. Laugh. Cry. Bee entertained. 6pm Doors. 7pm Stories. $15 / 21+ RYE Diner & Drinks will be joining us, with dinner available to purchase before stories and during intermission. Details at thebeeslc.org





It’s Winter Wednesdays at Tracy Aviary. On January 8th, join the Aviary for a day filled with fun & learning funded by Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks! For just a $1 donation to Tracy Aviary’s Conservation programs. Events start at 9 am and go until 4 pm, including tours, painting, keeper talk, pelican encounter, and more. Details at tracyaviary.org





If you haven’t had your fill of holiday activities, you’ve got one last chance this weekend with Holiday Nights Jordanelle. Load up your friends and family into the van, car, or truck and drive through acres of brilliantly lit holiday lights. Get swept into the spirit by the melody of holiday favorites you’ll hear through your radio. You’ll drive by giant snowglobes, snowmen, elves, and more! It’s like being immersed in another world. $20 – $30 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Jordanelle State Park in Heber, UT. Details at gohebervalley.com/HolidayNights



The Robot Zoo at the Swaner EcoCenter is an exhibit that reveals the magic of nature as a master engineer. Robot animals and hands-on activities illustrate fascinating real-life characteristics, such as how a chameleon changes colors and how a fly walks on the ceiling. Great for ages 4 to adult. Exhibit runs through January 5. $6 per person, Children 3 and members are free. Details at swanerecocenter.org