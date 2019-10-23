Monster pretzels and Rice Krispie bites

Tammy Parker was on the show to teach us yet another fun Halloween treat. Tammy loves this treat because of how easy it is and that the kids can actually help out and have fun with it. Test it out for yourself and let us know what you think!

Halloween Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Ingredients:

1 bag pretzel twists

Shortening or coconut oil (melted)

After that it depends on your color and monster preferences, but here are Tammy’s recommendations.

Mummies:

3/4 cup white candy melts

1 package candy eyeballs

Pumpkins:

3/4 cup orange candy melts

1 tablespoons green mini M&M’s

Monsters:

3/4 cup purple candy melts

1 package large candy eyeballs

sprinkles

Frankensteins:

3/4 cup green candy melts

1 package candy eyeballs

1 tablespoon mini chocolate chips

chocolate sprinkles

red sprinkles

Directions:

1. Line a few baking sheets with wax paper.

2. Melt the candy melts in the microwave at 50% power for 1 minute and stir. Heat an additional 30 seconds and then stir until the chocolate melts. If it’s too thick, mix in the melted coconut oil 1 teaspoon at a time until thin enough to give the pretzels a nice coat. I had to add 2-4 teaspoons for every 3/4 cup wafers.

For the Mummies:

Dip pretzels in the melted white candy melts and remove with a fork, letting the excess chocolate drip back in the dish. Set on the wax paper. Add the candy eyes. Place some of the chocolate in a plastic bag and drizzle over the top.

For the Pumpkins:

Dip pretzels in the melted orange candy melts and remove with a fork, letting the excess chocolate drip back in the dish. Set on the wax paper. Add sprinkles and a green M&M at the top.

For the Monsters:

Dip pretzels in the melted purple candy melts and remove with a fork, letting the excess chocolate drip back in the dish. Set on the wax paper. Add sprinkles to the top for hair. Add candy eyes.

For the Frankensteins:

Dip pretzels in the melted green candy melts and remove with a fork, letting the excess chocolate drip back in the dish. Set on the wax paper. Add sprinkles to the top for hair, candy eyes red sprinkle for cut, and a mini chocolate chips on each side.

Monster Eyeball Rice Krispie Bites

Ingredients:

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal

Butter (I used Salted, Sweet Cream Butter)

Mini Marshmallows

Wilton Color Right Food Coloring System

Wilton Candy Eyes – Large

Directions:

Melt 3 tbsp. Butter in a medium pan. Add 3 cups of Mini Marshmallows and stir until the marshmallows are completely melted. Take the pan off the heat. Add food coloring and mix. Add 3 cups of Rice Krispie Cereal and mix until they are completely covered with the marshmallow mixture. Allow the Rice Krispie Mixture to cool slightly. Measure .5 oz of mixture and roll into a ball. Allow Rice Krispie Bites to cool. Repeat for the other two Monster Eye colors Enjoy!

These treats are great way to spruce up a Halloween party and taste delicious too! For the chocolate covered recipe you can click here and for monster rice krispie bites click here.