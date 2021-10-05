In Fine Taste is in the kitchen today making Monster Bash Brownies. This would be a perfect dessert for a Halloween party!
Monster Bash Brownies
Ingredients for the brownies:
- 10 tablespoons Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa powder
- 2 large eggs
- 8 tablespoons butter
- ¾ cup white sugar
- 6 tablespoons brown sugar, packed
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ flour measured correctly
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Ingredients for the monster decoration:
- 2 ½ tablespoons cream
- 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons white chocolate chips
- Pinch of salt
- Gel Food coloring (optional)
- Candy eyes
- Black gel decorating icing
- 9 large marshmallows
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl mix together eggs and cocoa powder, set aside. In a microwave-safe bowl add butter and both sugars. Microwave for 90 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds. Cool until warm, but not hot. Slowly mix in egg and cocoa powder mixture.
- Stir in baking powder, salt, vanilla, and flour. Stir in chocolate chips.
- Line a 9×9 inch pan with foil. Grease foil or spray with cooking spray. Evenly spread batter in pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove and cool completely before decorating.
- In a microwave-safe bowl, heat cream for 30 seconds. Add white chocolate chips let sit with cream for 1 minute. Keep stirring until smooth. If necessary, microwave in 15-second increments until smooth. Stir in salt and food coloring if desired.
- Cut brownies into 9 equal pieces. Add a little bit of ganache mixture to the bottom of each marshmallow and stick on top of brownies. Stick in the fridge for 5 minutes.
- Drop a spoonful of ganache on top of the marshmallow, using your spoon coax the ganache down the marshmallow and onto the brownie. If needed, add more ganache to the top of the marshmallow. Repeat for all brownies. If adding candy eyes add now. Chill until solid before decorating the rest. Use gel decorating icing to draw faces.
Serve and enjoy!