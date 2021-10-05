Monster Bash Brownies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,264 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 5. A total of 514,773 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today's new cases, 267 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 123 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 88 cases in children ages 14-17.