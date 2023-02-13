OREM, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) — Galentine’s Day is finally here! The fun keeps coming with Valentine’s Day coming up tomorrow, and there’s no better way than to get dolled up for a night out. Quintin Croft, makeup artist extraordinaire and owner of BAQE Cosmetics, came to give us the scoop on the newest makeup trend, monochromatic. This look is very stunning and flattering on everyone!

Monochromatic makeup is super on trend and easy to achieve. Picking similar tones or the same color for all 3 areas of the face is what makes the look come together. Warm tones and pinkish hues make for a very romantic look for numerous occasions. It takes the guess work out of what goes together, making a gorgeous look that is simple to achieve. This is a great option for beginners or even the most experiences makeup lovers.

BAQE cosmetics is a fully cruelty free makeup line made with only the finest ingredients. Most of their products are fully vegan and will enhance your look. The colors are bright and highly pigmented, giving you the most bang for your buck. Currently, you can receive Croft’s favorite picks for a steal of a deal. The collection named “Founder’s Favorites”, includes your choice of Full FaceGlow Palette, Nearly Naked Eye Palette, Liquid Lipstick in “Naked Cake,” Top it off Gloss in “Rosé All Day,” and the Lip Liner in “Warm Mocha”, which is Croft’s signature look. There is also a “recipe card” enclosed with each item, which includes a QR code to an informative video on how to apply the product. Currently, you can receive 30% off the Founder’s Favorites for Valentine’s on BAQE’s website. Shipping is available as well as local pickup for customers in Utah County.