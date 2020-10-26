Monday magic and mentalism!

Paul Draper has performed for the inventor of Siri, CEO of Burger King, the CIA, and even has a fan in David Copperfield! We were thrilled to have this talented magician and mentalist back in our studio for both hours of GTU. Hour one he shows three very different and entertaining tricks, and in hour two things get eerie!

Once you see what he can do, you’ll want to find Paul online and take in a virtual magic show over zoom. A perfect way to bring joy during the pandemic, escape for a while, or add a touch of true magic to a virtual party. Be sure to check out both amazing clips, then find Paul at www.pauldraper.com and on IG at @paulwdraper

