Mom’s Place Gluten Free: Free of gluten, full of flavor

Being gluten free doesn’t mean you have to make sacrifices in flavor or options.

A brand new gluten free option is opening up in Spanish Fork this weekend. At Mom’s Place Gluten Free, all their products are mixes. You’ll discover home made flavor that is easy, unique, affordable, and best of all absolutely delicious. Their mixes rate highest in taste, texture and affordability whether it be cream of soups, skillets, slow cooking, baking, pastas, seasonings, meats or veggies, their mixes make every meal taste delicious and packed full of flavor.

All of their mixes are prepared in a Certified Gluten Free facility. You can be assured that all of their products are gluten free, non-GMO and contain no preservatives! All you need to add is a few wet ingredients, such as eggs, butter, water, etc, and you’ll discover that gluten free has never tasted so good and never been so easy and affordable.

For those who are required to eat a gluten free diet, you’ll receive optimal nourishment & health benefits when the product is made fresh. It does require a bit of preparation & planning, but it’s worth it.

Mom’s Place is here to help improve the health of their customers by not pre-making foods, not adding preservatives and not sacrificing ingredient quality. Instead, you’ll go back to cooking, like “mom” did: eating healthy and wholesome foods, full of deeply satisfying flavors.

To learn more about Mom’s Place Gluten Free or to to get information on their grand opening visit https://www.momsplaceglutenfree.com/ or find them on Facebook.

