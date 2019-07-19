Mom’s Party Box brings birthday parties to foster kids

If you look back at your childhood memories, what are the days that stick out to you the most? Usually, the answer is your birthday. That is a day that celebrates you, who you are, the hope for your future, the fact that you are here on this earth and the fact that you are valued and wanted.

Tory Thompson, with Mom’s Party Box, joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about the charity that helps brings birthday parties to kids that might not usually get birthday parties.

Mom’s Party Box is a free service project that aims to provide an environment where young kids and their families can serve and help children in foster care. Their mission is to “celebrate childhood!” The charity is run by a group of dedicated moms that not only want to help foster families but want to foster service in young children.

Mom’s party box believes all children deserve to be celebrated! When children are placed in foster care, it is a whirlwind for children and their foster families. If you have ever planned a party, you know that a birthday celebration can also be stressful. We hope to take the stress away from what should be a joyous day and a much needed time to honor and celebrate childhood.

The charity partners with amazing companies such as Utah Paper Box, The Advocates Law Firm, Change 4 love, American Crafts, Sodalicious and @ShelbyOsmond. This helps them to keep the cost of the parties to below $10 a box.

Mom’s Party Box will be holding its largest event in September! It’s a 700 party event on September 7th at 5 p.m. at Liberty Park. They still need to raise enough money to make their goal of 700 birthdays in September. These boxes full of birthday party supplies go to Utah Retention specialist and they get them to foster families when it is time for the child’s birthday.

If you donate $10 or more on their website MomsPartyBox.com you will receive a thank you “Happy Birthday” banner.

Head over to their website to donate now! You can also follow them on Instagram @momspartybox.