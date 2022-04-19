- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Moms are having a big moment! Moms are snatching the style spotlight, claiming magazine covers, fronting lingerie brands and centering sexy lingerie ads. Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS promotion for the brand’s “Fits Everybody” Collection features Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio, who besides being iconic supermodels, are moms who share a combined nine kids. “I feel sexiest and most powerful in my professional pursuits and businesses like SKIMS, and personal relationships, most importantly being a mother,” Kardashian told People about the collaboration earlier this month And Victoria’s Secret just unveiled their second Mother’s Day campaign dedicated to “hard-working, never-stopping, do-it-all moms.”
- Plus, Meghan Markle’s latest act of kindness is one that’s sure to resonate with moms everywhere. On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived at The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, where they were led to the venue by a small group of competitors. According to royals journalist Omid Scobie, Markle noticed the temperature was dropping and handed her tan coat to a mother who was carrying her newborn baby. While the exact moment Markle handed over her coat doesn’t appear to have been photographed, there are pictures of the smiling mom walking alongside the Duchess with her baby wrapped up warmly in a jacket. “En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family — one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn,” Scobie tweeted. “Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm.”
- And don’t expect to hear a whole lot about Taylor Swift’s love life anytime soon – Joe Alwyn is aware there’s a blank space in regard to details about his relationship with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, and it’s likely going to stay that way — at least according to an interview with the “Conversations With Friends” star published by Elle last week. Alwyn told the magazine that he’s baffled by the public’s thirst for more tea about their private life — although, to be fair to Swifties, the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer has hinted at quite a few juicy tidbits from her prior relationships in her famous breakup ballads. “It’s not really because I want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” Alwyn said. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give, and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”
- Finally, Garth Brooks is coming to town and we’re here to help you get tickets! We’re giving away five pairs of tickets, five winners, each receiving two tickets to the concert on June 18th at 7 pm at Rice Eccles Stadium. We’ll announce ticket winners on Monday April 25th. The sweepstakes ends this Thursday at midnight – so be sure to head to www.abc4.com/contests to enter.
- At the end of the show – After excessive trial and error, here are the most crowd-pleasing delicious popcorn toppings you should be trying, according to a field researcher who has popped thousands of kernels for my own rigorous testing:
- Powdered ranch dressing
If I could only suggest one topping to take your popcorn to the next level, this would be it. Originally meant for salads, Hidden Valley dry ranch mix is my absolute favorite popcorn topping I crave when I want a snack.