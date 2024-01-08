- Moments Made Bridal located in Bluffdale, has been crafting magical moments for over 24 years in Utah, and now they are hosting an amazing night of education and wedding fashion for a great cause. Owner and founder Nicole Thorns and Marketing Director Kaitlyn Gale joined us this morning to talk about the upcoming Galentines event.
- Nicole Thorns tells us that for more than two decades she has walked hand in hand with women on a journey to tie the knot. She says she strives to create and maintain meaningful connections with her brides even after their experience. There is so much more that happens in life after the wedding day, so Thorns says, having support and encouraging healthy relationships is essential for a woman’s overall well-being and personal development. Thorns says one of the biggest things she’s learned in her 24 years of business, is what a truly healthy and secure relationship looks like. She is honored to celebrate with brides when they ﬁnd “the one” and to be a part of ﬁnding their dream dress, but beyond that, she’s invested in the long-term happiness and success of their union.
- Thorns says there are many simple tools and skills that can make a huge difference in creating and maintaining healthy relationships, and says she’s not here just to sell wedding dresses, but wants to educate and support brides.
- Moments Made Bridal has partnered with The Refuge Utah to put on the event. Their mission is about creating a safe, caring and therapeutic environment to assist in the recovery of sexual assault and domestic violence survivors. A portion of ticket sales will be going to help The Refuge Utah and it’s life-changing mission.
- Good friends of Good Things Utah, Mary Crafts and Dr. Julie Hanks will be speaking at the event and the 2024 Moments Made Bridal wedding collection will be unveiled. If you would like tickets visit: www.momentsmadegala.com The event is for brides, moms, friends and anyone wanting to develop healthy relationships with themselves or loved ones.
- Nicole Thorns tells us that for more than two decades she has walked hand in hand with women on a journey to tie the knot. She says she strives to create and maintain meaningful connections with her brides even after their experience. There is so much more that happens in life after the wedding day, so Thorns says, having support and encouraging healthy relationships is essential for a woman’s overall well-being and personal development. Thorns says one of the biggest things she’s learned in her 24 years of business, is what a truly healthy and secure relationship looks like. She is honored to celebrate with brides when they ﬁnd “the one” and to be a part of ﬁnding their dream dress, but beyond that, she’s invested in the long-term happiness and success of their union.
Moments Made Bridal plans an event to support brides far beyond their vows
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now