Alina Smith of Mom Is Planning shows us how to Prevent Overwhelm & Create Balance by Using a Planner!

1. Ways Using a Planner Helps

Top worries as a mom!

Scheduling Conflicts

Quality Time with Family

COVID-19 and its impact to routines at work, home, and school.

Best way not to overlook anything is by using a planner.

Allowed me to remember things better

Allow me to look at upcoming things in advance and plan better to create balance with work, family and other commitments

Best thing I did was get a planner.

Form of self-care. It’s good to write down things coming up in future that make you happy!

2. Planning Methods that Don’t Work

Paper planners still work and work very well

Erase board calendar aka “Family Calendar”

Space issues, cannot plan beyond 1-2 months, difficult to update when it’s the last week of the month

Sticky notes

Easy for notes and lists to get lost.

Phone Planning

Phone has some benefits but it requires more work to maintain & hard to see everything

Like the feel and look of paper and leather. Gives sense of time when I turn to a new page.

Easier for majority of people to plan by using a paper planner.

3. Types of Planners

– Many planners of all colors, styles and sizes!

– Organizers (rings) versus planners (spiral or bounded)

– Planners with monthly, weekly, and daily sections can do a lot.

– The right planner when you open it has to delight you.

4. Tips for Moms

– Aim to use only one calendar–blend your life into one focused tool.

– Carry your planner everywhere. Don’t leave it at home or at work.

– Stop cancelling your plans with your mom friends!

Because life with kids is hectic, most don’t expect moms to be on a timetable. Planning is extra important when you’re’ this busy with kids.

Without schedules, to-dos, and deadlines, you won’t get a lot done or leave the house.

Planning allows you to see where you can fit in things that matter most, particularly relationships with other people. Go make plans to hang out with another mom friend and stick to that plan. You need to hang out with mom friends every now and then so you don’t feel alone with all you have to do!

IG: @momisplanning, www.momisplanning.com & Facebook group: Hobonichi Strictly Planning