Mom captures a “ghost baby” in her child’s crib

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – Kelly Ripa talks about her kids moving out and going to college. The talk show host says they are now “on their own”. So how much should you financially help your college kids? Plus, being drunk without drinking alcohol? It’s a medical condition you need to know about. And imagine one mom’s surprise when she saw a “ghost baby” in her child’s crib. You won’t believe what it really was! And finally, are you a snacker? A celebrity trainer says you should only be have ONE snack a day… we’ll tell you why.
  • And finally, turn on a scary movie tonight and you might feel more frisky. A new study says there is a definite connection between feeling scared AND feeling excited. Hope you tune in this morning for Thursday edition of Good Things Utah.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook