Molly is looking for her forever home!

Meet Molly! The sweetest three year old pit bull you’ve ever seen, who’s looking for a permanent home. She’s been with Salt Lake County Animal Services for two months now, and while she feels a little nervous in the shelter envoirnment, when she gets outside, she is silly, playful, and energetic.

Molly would do best in a home with older children, due to her high energy level. A home where she is the solo dog is ideal, or at least until she got adjusted enough to meet a sibling. If you’d like to get to know her, you could also foster her! A week or so should be the perfect amount of time to fall in love, and know if she’s a match.

For the month of February, Salt Lake County Animal services is offering $14 adoption fees on cats, kittens, and rabbits. This also includes spaying and neutering.

The shelter has adorable bunnies available. Bunnies can be litter box trained, and while it’s not typical, some even love to snuggle! Visit Salt Lake Animal County Services at 511 west 3900 South, or hop online at slco.org/animal-services