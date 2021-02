Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

SLC Blogger Gabie Vossler joined us this morning to talk spring hair trends! We see her demo a stunning, modernized bouffant on her hair model Jessica Viviano and we’re dying over the chic look.

Watch and see how easy it is to get this voluminous look, and follow Gabie for more hair tips and trends on her blog www.blondewavesandbraids.com and IG: @gabievossler



IG tutorial: https://www.instagram.com/p/BmeKtYGhcso/?igshid=1uehb70g2p1ma