SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Josh Hill and Aza Torres, owners of one of Sugar House’s hottest restaurants, came to the GTU kitchen to share some of their creative dishes. Their eatery, “De Los Muertos“. The kitchen, whose name translate to “Of the dead” in Spanish, celebrates its one year mark in May and has fresh and festive twist on some of Mexico’s favorite meals.

The duo, both previously employed by “Spitz Mediterranean Grill” for a decade, wanted to find a healthy, house made fast-casual restaurant with unique Mexican inspired dishes. With a few modifications, the menu does still have ample recipes that are true to the dishes of Mexico. Much of the menu are family recipes from Torres’ loved ones. Their location is in Sugar House, just across from Spitz. With an outdoor patio, you can enjoy fresh food al fresco on the first day of Spring.

The pair brought their best selling items which include carne asada tacos, mole smothered burritos and churro beignets, all of which are done with true authentic Mexican inspiration, but also their own twist. “All of these are family recipes,” said Torres. “We tweaked them a little bit but all [of] the base ingredients [and] all the base recipes are from my family.” Hill and Torres felt Utah, specifically the East Salt Lake Valley, lacked good quality Mexican food and decided to take matters into their own hands. The rice and beans are fully vegan and gluten free and much of their menu is adaptable. “We’re really able to accommodate a lot of dietary restrictions,” said Hill. “[We have options that are] vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and things like that.”

Get 10% off your purchase with a mention of seeing the GTU segment with promo code ABC10. Offer valid through Thursday, Mar. 23.