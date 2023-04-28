- On Good Things Utah this morning – Decorating and furnishing a house can bring charm, light and life into any home, which is why many Americans will invest a lot of time and care into which style they choose to go for, but which ones are the most popular across the US right now? The study was conducted by interior design studio Hovia, which analyzed Google Trends data with over 575 search terms relating to 25 interior design styles to reveal the most popular style in each state, and here is what the study found:
- Modern Farmhouse
- Modern Farmhouse is the top interior design style in the US, with 32 states choosing this style over any other. Searches for this particular style are the most popular in Texas, where searches average 8,647 times per month, followed by Ohio with 3,717 searches and North Carolina with 3,497. Similar to country-style homes, Modern Farmhouse gives off a cleaner and fresher aesthetic by including white or light colors accompanied by pottery, wooden furnishings, rattan baskets and earth-toned décor. This modern spin on country style has been popularized through social media, television and movies which helps to aid people in inspiration, giving them platforms to copy as viewers. Vaulted ceilings, large verandas and neutral-colored decks are often top picks for those into the style, but not to forget that this particular style loves to draw attention to classic and traditional features which may already be in the home. Americans also cherish the farmhouse element of this style through its representation of family values, hard work and simplicity.
- Feng Shui
- Feng Shui is the second most popular interior design style in the US, with five states searching for it over any other style. Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada and New Mexico are the states which dominate the searches for the style, which is known to focus on making any space organized and natural. The style originates from Chinese art, which helps to organize any space to result in positive energy and improve overall well-being, as well as making your living space harmonious and balanced. If Feng Shui is done correctly, the balance of yin-yang energies causes a constant flow of balance, improving your life.
- Rustic and Coastal
- The third most popular design styles are Rustic and Coastal, which both have four states searching for these styles the most. While Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Wyoming favor Rustic interiors, Delaware, Florida, Rhode Island and South Carolina favor the Coastal style. The rustic style concentrates on organic textures such as stone, wood and metal, whereas the coastal style of interior design focuses on reflecting elements of the beach, commonly through beach-style decorations and emphasis on light shades of green and blue. We hope you tune in with us for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
