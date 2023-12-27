SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Lego lovers unite, because GoBrix is here to make all your Lego party dreams come true. Owners, Andrew Gale and Corrine Gale joined us live in front of the ABC4 studio with their lego room on wheels filled with over 100,000 Lego Bricks to play with! They pride themselves in the fact that they bring the party to you!

GoBrix is great for birthday parties of any age, group dates, team building activities and more! You can truly build anything you can imagine with over 100,000 Lego bricks, build a car to race on the track or grab a mini fig to send down the zipline. The couple also shared the many benefits of Lego play such as getting kids and even adults of their screens and using their imagination to be creative.

To book this fantastic experience at your next party visit their website – gobrixparties.com and follow along on social media @gobrixparties