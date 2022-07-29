We are here to tell you how to get your car ready to hit the road.

Kevin Torres, an auto detailer, shows us how it’s done, giving us some tips to clean our cars.

Torres says it is all up to which products you use. You first can use dawn dish soap and water to wipe down your car before cleaning.

Kevin Torres says that detailing often keeps your car consistently clean. This can be done by just using a couple easy to use cleaning products, he said.

Viewers can reach Torres on Instagram or by his cell number to find out if he can service their area.

Torres can be found on Instagram and Facebook at @Trilla_detailing and he can be reached by phone at 801-707-3018