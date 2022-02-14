Mobile bartending and cocktail collective

Alexi Fisher, Owner of The Hammered Copper Mobile Bartending and the Cocktail Collective, joins the show to share a chance where you can get better at creating/making drinks!

Hammered Copper Mobile can cater corporate events, birthday parties, weddings, private parties, etc. The cocktail collective is all about getting the correct education when it comes to making cocktails. This is a culinary school experience. Not only is their goal to share how to make drinks, but you will also get taught the history that comes with it. This is new for Utah to have a company like this.

Fisher shows how to make the famous Julep a la Dabney drink. This cocktail is incredibly historic. John Dabney was the creator of this drink and served as a slave during this time. Dabney would serve this drink to the wealthy. He enjoyed and valued the art of all things culinary.

Fisher is holding upcoming in-person and virtual cocktail classes! Each class will discuss a different black bartender that changed cocktails and American history.

To learn more about how to sign up visit

Instagram- @Cocktail.collective FaceBook-@hammered.copper