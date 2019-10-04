Mizz J reveals her incredible makeover

Mizz J and her team specialize in renewing and rejuvenating women’s style, hair, and makeup. Recently, they began doing makeovers for citizens that are making a difference in the community. The team came on our show to reveal their most recent makeover of Becky Suazo and it was amazing!

Becky is sister to the late Pete Suazo, Utah’s first Hispanic senator, and has been a Social Justice advocate in Utah for more than 4 decades. She has worked for years to help Utahns obtain employment, housing, and much more. Her work in the community is why she was nominated and chosen for the makeover and it turned out amazing.

Mizz J and company continue to give back to the community by making women feel more confident in themselves through their makeovers. If you know someone you would like to nominate you can do so on their website makeovermomentssquad.com and to see more pictures of the makeover check out their Instagram @makeovermoments