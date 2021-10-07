Miyo Strong makes her MMA debut to raise funds for women’s self defense

Miyo Strong from The Elizabeth Smart Foundation is here in the studio to talk about her upcoming competition in the Fierce Fighting Championship coming up in a couple of weeks. She joins Cody Bunderson and Deena on set to share more about what she hopes to accomplish with this fight.

Strong’s MMA debut will take place at the Fierce Fighting Championship’s biggest show for pro competition. She will be representing herself, The Pitt, Unified Jijitzu, Atlas, and Smart Defense. She explains that training for an MMA fight is not for the faint of heart. It includes wrestling, jujitsu, cardio, nutrition, sleep, recovery, and an all-around obsession.

Miyo’s “why” stems from her children, but overall she wants to prove that it’s never too late to achieve a dream. She’s also passionate about raising awareness for sexual violence prevention and equal representation for women.

She is specifically raising money for Smart Defence. Their goal is 15 to 20k. Miyo will be donating all of the proceeds from her ticket sales to reach this goal.

Help support Miyo Strong and her fight towards sexual violence by attending her show. Tickets are available at axs.com under mixed martial arts or you can find her on social media.

The FIERCE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP XVII. will take place Friday, Oct 29, at the Maverik Center. Doors open at 5 and prelims start at 6 PM.