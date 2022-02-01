Mixed sodas and customized cookies for Valentine’s Day

Keli Anderson stopped by from Pop Stop Soda shop to share some fun items from their Valentine menu.

She has 5 special drinks including:

My funny Valentine – Mountain Dew with strawberry purée, raspberry, and watermelon syrups.

The Cupid – Coke with cherry and vanilla.

The Charlotte – (named after Charlotte Hancey) Coke with pomegranate and lime.

The sweet Caroline – Lemonade with strawberry purée and half n half.

The Goodsip lollipop – Ginger ale with grenadine, maraschino cherries, and a lime wedge.

They are also offering special conversation heart cookies that have cute, customizable messages for February. Pop Stop Sodas is located at 325 E 2000 N #2, North Ogden. If you mention GTU, you will get a free sugar cookie with your purchase.

Website: popstopsodas.com

Instagram: @popstopsodas