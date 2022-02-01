Mixed sodas and customized cookies for Valentine’s Day

Keli Anderson stopped by from Pop Stop Soda shop to share some fun items from their Valentine menu.
She has 5 special drinks including:
My funny Valentine – Mountain Dew with strawberry purée, raspberry, and watermelon syrups.
The Cupid – Coke with cherry and vanilla.
The Charlotte – (named after Charlotte Hancey) Coke with pomegranate and lime.
The sweet Caroline – Lemonade with strawberry purée and half n half.
The Goodsip lollipop – Ginger ale with grenadine, maraschino cherries, and a lime wedge.
They are also offering special conversation heart cookies that have cute, customizable messages for February. Pop Stop Sodas is located at 325 E 2000 N #2, North Ogden. If you mention GTU, you will get a free sugar cookie with your purchase.
Website: popstopsodas.com
Instagram: @popstopsodas