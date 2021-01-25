mixed-ish stars give the scoop on the show’s season two premiere

Cult film luminary and “Veep” star Gary Cole and comedienne-actress Christina Anthony star in ABC’s mixed-ish, back for a second season this month. From the creators of black-ish, season two of mixed-ish continues to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can’t decide where they belong.



We loved getting to say hello to stars Gary and Christiana this morning! After finding out Johan has been pretending to be a different race, Rainbow gets mad and Alicia and Paul try to find a way to encourage Johan to be proud of being Black on the season 2 premiere of mixed-ish in an episode entitled “Sweet Child O’Mine”, and airing Tuesday, January 26.



Illinois-native Gary Cole portrays Harrison Johnson on mixed-ish. Cole was most recently seen in the seventh and final season of award-winning HBO series Veep and in the film The Art of Racing in the Rain. He might be best known for his film roles in classic cult comedies such as Office Space, Pineapple Express, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Gary Cole is a veteran of both the screen and the stage.

Christina Anthony is a multitalented actress, writer, vocalist and improviser who grew up in Missouri. She is originally from the Chicago comedy scene and is best known as an alum of the Second City e.t.c. Chicago, where she co-wrote three award-nominated sketch revues and performed thousands of shows for Chicago audiences. Her favorite on-camera roles as an actress include Key & Peele, Mash Up, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, Take My Wife, Bunk’d, Why Women Kill, ER, and The Dilemma. Anthony is also a charismatic theater performer and vocalist and she frequently contributes to the Paper Machete, a live magazine.