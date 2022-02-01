In the words of Randy, “It’s always a good day for pie.” Skip the hassle and grab some pre-made pie crusts and fill them with fresh berries. This recipe is simple and delicious.
Mixed Berry Pie
Filling:
- 5 Cups of fresh berries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries
- 1 & 1/2 tablespoons of all purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons of tapioca granules
- 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice
Crust:
- Two nine inch pre-made pie dough rolls. (Make it simple.)
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 & 1/2 tablespoons of granulated sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- In a large bowl gently mix berries, tapioca granules, sugar, flour, salt and lemon juice, making sure to coat all the berries with the ingredients.
- Lay the pie dough into to a 9 inch pie pan making sure to gently press bottom into the edges. Allow the extra to hang over the sides
- Pour the berries mixture into the pie pan, scraping out all of the mixture
- Place the top pie dough on the berries and gently tuck the top pie dough over the bottom pie dough edge
- Crimp the pie dough edges by using thumb and fingers to seal the doughs together
- Brush the dough with milk using a pastry brush
- Sprinkle the dough with the sugar.
- Cut 4, 2 inch holes in the dough to allow steam to escape during baking
- Place pie in the middle of the pre-heated oven and bake for 25 mins
- Reduce the oven temp to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 25 mins
- Cool on a wire rack for at least 4 hours
- Serve and enjoy
