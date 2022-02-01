Mixed berry pie

Good Things Utah
In the words of Randy, “It’s always a good day for pie.” Skip the hassle and grab some pre-made pie crusts and fill them with fresh berries. This recipe is simple and delicious. 

Mixed Berry Pie

Filling: 

  • 5 Cups of fresh berries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries 
  • 1 & 1/2 tablespoons of all purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons of tapioca granules
  • 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice

Crust:

  • Two nine inch pre-made pie dough rolls. (Make it simple.)  
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 1 & 1/2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees 
  2. In a large bowl gently mix berries, tapioca granules, sugar, flour, salt and lemon juice, making sure to coat all the berries with the ingredients.
  3. Lay the pie dough into to a 9 inch pie pan making sure to gently press bottom into the edges. Allow the extra to hang over the sides
  4. Pour the berries mixture into the pie pan, scraping out all of the mixture 
  5. Place the top pie dough on the berries and gently tuck the top pie dough over the bottom pie dough edge
  6. Crimp the pie dough edges by using thumb and fingers to seal the doughs together
  7. Brush the dough with milk using a pastry brush
  8. Sprinkle the dough with the sugar.
  9. Cut 4, 2 inch holes in the dough to allow steam to escape during baking
  10. Place pie in the middle of the pre-heated oven and bake for 25 mins
  11. Reduce the oven temp to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 25 mins
  12. Cool on a wire rack for at least 4 hours
  13. Serve and enjoy

