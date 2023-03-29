SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Craft cider is booming in Utah! Right now, is a great time to stock up on your drinks for holidays and the upcoming summer season. We have the perfect place for you called Etta Place Cider. They are the first orchard-based cidery. They grow traditional English and American apples for cider. It is named after Etta Place, a real person, partner-in-crime to the Sundance Kid. They were the first alcohol producers in the Utah area. For tours and tastings at their facility visit them at Capitol Reef Country and select restaurants on the Wasatch Front. Make these summer plans early to visit Capitol Reef. It is at a higher altitude than Arches and Zion so it won’t be too hot, but you can still enjoy the beautiful red rock.

Today we were visited by the co-owners of the company, Robert Marc and Ann Torrence to talk about their cider, and they shared a drink recipe to add to your evening. This drink is called the Teasdale Spritz, it was crafted by Brian Goss and serves one happy camper.

Teasdale Spritz

Ingredients:

4 oz Etta Place Dry Cider

1 oz Aperol

Orange slice

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a large wine glass or camping cup at hand.

Garnish with an orange slice.

Enjoy

To buy your cider today and to get their logo merch check out their website and Instagram. They are offering 20% off their logo merch to anyone who mentions Good Things Utah.