Mississippi Mud Pie

If you have a sweet tooth, this one’s for you! Lindy Davies was in the kitchen sharing her tasty recipe for Mississippi Mud Cake. We love her sweet treats! Follow Lindy at @lindy_davies
Ingredients:
Cake:
- 2 Cups Flour
- 1 1/2 Cup Sugar
- 1/2 Cup Brown Sugar
- 1 1/2 Cup Cocoa Powder
- 2 tsp. Baking Powder
- 2 tsp. Baking Soda
- 1 tsp. Salt
- 3/4 Cup Vegetable oil
- 3 Eggs
- 2 tsp. Vanilla
- 6 T. Milk
- 1/2 Cup Sour Cream
- 3/4 Cup Boiling Water
- 1 10 oz Bag of Marshmallows
Frosting:
- 2 Sticks of Butter
- 1/2 Cup Cocoa Powder
- 1/2 Cup Milk
- 4 tsp. Vanilla
- 4-5 Cups Powdered Sugar
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish.
- In a large mixing bowl combine the dry ingredients: flour, sugars, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Add oil, eggs, vanilla, milk and sour cream. Mix well. Carefully add the boiling water and mix.
- Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove cake from oven and sprinkle marshmallows all over, completely covering it.
- Return to the oven and bake for 3-5 mins
- Allow the cake to cool completely before drizzling frosting on top.
Frosting:
- Melt butter in a small saucepan, add milk and cocoa powder and whisk well. Cook for 3-5 minutes stirring constantly
- Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and powdered sugar. Use an electric mixer to make the frosting smooth.
- Drizzle warm frosting immediately over the cake. Refrigerate the cake for 30 minutes or until the frosting has set. Remove from the refrigerator and store at room temperature.