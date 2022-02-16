Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen shares final thoughts on her 2 years of service

Two years ago, this small-town girl would have never imagined she would win the title of Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen, and due to the pandemic, serve in the role for the next two years. Charlee Sorensen joined us on the show to share her thoughts as her time with the crown comes to a close.

Charlee followed in her sister, Savvy’s (Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen 2015) footsteps and won the title after three years of competing. Just one week after being awarded the crown, the pandemic took the world by storm and sent her service platform online. She shared the difficulties she faced when she realized she would have to serve in a different way than she had expected. It made face-to-face interaction and her second year as the queen even sweeter.

Charlee’s Social Impact Initiative is called The Upstander Revolution. It is about using your personal power to stand up for good. Rather than being a bystander, choose to better your community by being someone who stand up and makes positive change.

Charlee represented the state of Utah in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in July 2021. She competed alongside young women from across the country and gained great friends through the experience. She was also chosen to compete in the Top 10 and was awarded the top Vocalist Award at the national level.

Charlee shares that her experience during the pandemic led her to learning to sing opera. She believes that the arts are about expressing emotion and there is no better way to do that than through such an emotional art.

As her years of service come to a close she feels grateful for the experience. She shared that she will be attending Utah Valley University where she will study vocal performance in opera.

Charlee concluded the show by sharing her talent and sang “Let it Be” by The Beatles.