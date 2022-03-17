Jocelyn Osmond, of Highland, UT, was named the new Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen 2022 just three weeks ago. She joined us on the show to share her experience competing and the service she hopes to do this upcoming year.

This was Jocelyn’s first time competing in a pageant and she says she is far from “pageant perfect”. She hopes to keep it real and relate to teens her age. With the current impacts of the COVID19 pandemic, teens are struggling now more than ever. Jocelyn hopes to help teens feel heard and know that they are not alone.

As Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen, Jocelyn will serve as the little sister to Miss Utah in the Miss America Organization. She competed in a private interview portion, fitness, onstage question, and talent phase of the competition. She was awarded the top score in every category.

Jocelyn earned $5,700 in cash scholarships, a 2 Year Tuition Waiver to Utah Tech University, and has opportunities for over $250,000 to Miss America Partner Colleges and Universities.

