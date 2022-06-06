The annual Miss Utah competition is June 9-11th at Capitol Theater. We sat down with Sasha Sloan, Miss Utah 2021, about the upcoming event.

Sloan spoke about service and scholarship being a large part of what Miss Utah is about and the importance of developing young women. Promoting driven women who give back to Utah is a large part of the Miss Utah Organization. For Sloan, the impact that this title has allowed her to have on the community is one of her favorite parts of the job. Through promoting “Refugees Welcome,” she has had the ability to speak with children in schools about the importance of inclusion and welcoming refugees in the community.

With all the developments in modern-day society, the image of the pageant industry has started to shift. Sloan states that she feels pageants have started to look for “more substance” in women. Her advice for the upcoming Miss Utah 2022 contestants is to be yourself and to be real. Don’t try to fit into the stereotypical pageant mold, staying authentically true to who you are is the best thing you can do.

You can participate in the competition by voting for your favorite contestants happening Friday, June 10th – visit missutah.org

To purchase your tickets go to arttix.com

Instagram: @missutorg