SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Miss America and Miss Utah Scholarship programs are excited to announce that they will be introducing a new phase back to the 2023 competition. Health and Fitness is will now account for 20 percent of a contestant’s overall score. Lindsay Larsen, 2022 Miss Utah who was joined by 6 contestants, made an appearance on GTU to explain how Health and Fitness will allow each contestant to demonstrate their commitment to health and wellness by modeling fitness and athletic wear.

The Miss Utah organization is looking forward to the Miss Utah competition week held at Capitol Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah. Forty-seven candidates from across the state will compete for the title of 2023 Miss Utah. The title of Miss Utah comes with a ten thousand dollar scholarship to help the winner pursue her academic goals.

This year during the Heath and Fitness phase of the competition, contestants will model active wear from Rebel Athletics. When you shop Rebel Athletics 8% of all revenue generated from MAO and MAO teen candidates’ purchases on their website will go directly to supporting scholarships for each MAO State.

Tune in on June 8-10, 2023 to find out who will be crowned Miss Utah 2023. Tickets are still on sale for the Miss Utah Pageant at www.saltlakecountyarts.org/events/miss-utah-scholarship-competition/