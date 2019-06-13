Miss Utah contestants get grilled in a round of spontaneous onstage questions

The 2019 Miss Utah Competition is well underway and this Saturday, June 15 a new Miss Utah will take the crown! There are 53 contestants competing for the title and today, the Mu and Sigma groups were able to take a break and join us in our studio audience. Though it wasn’t much of a break since we surprised the ladies with a spontaneous round of onstage questions!

Six contestants were randomly selected to be grilled with the ‘hard hitting’ questions by judges Surae, Nicea, and Brian.

“What would you change about the city you represent?” “Would you rather end world hunger or create world peace?” These were some of the questions the ladies weren’t able to shy away from on the spot tough questions. We have great representation in this state with answers like, “I think it’s important that everyone has an opportunity to eat something so that they can continue to live.” Like Nicea said, “Utah, the future is bright!”

Be sure to tune in to the show Monday, June 17 to meet the new Miss Utah 2019!

Good luck to all these ladies, may the odds be ever in your favor.