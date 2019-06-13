Miss Utah 2018 performs her talent for the very last time

When you think of a pageant most likely what comes to mind is beauty, poise, possibly even vanity. But the Miss America Organization and the women who compete for the top titles are so much more than that. See first hand the grace that our very own Miss Utah 2018, Jesse Craig carries with her.

It isn’t just about glitz and glamour. These girls have show stopping talents like singing, dancing, or like Jesse, violin. They answer tough questions about politics and current events, they have to find a social impact statement to stand for, they do service and are advocates for the their communities.

The Miss Utah winner receives a scholarship to go towards school and is the states representative for the Miss America Pageant. Throughout the year of their reign they focus on their impact statement and try to do as much outreach and community events as possible.

We will be having the new Miss Utah 2019 here on GTU on Monday! Tune in to see which lucky girl gets the crown!