PLEASANT GROVE (Good Things Utah) This local titleholder is looking to spread some Christmas cheer by serving local refugees in our community. Savvy Allen, who is serving as Miss Pleasant Grove, focuses on educating on how service increases self esteem. She spreads her message in schools through classroom visits and assemblies. In November she did an assembly at Manila Elementary. The entire school joined together to tie 138 fleece blankets for children in hospitals. They also assisted in making 100 lunches for homeless individuals.

Throughout her year as Miss Pleasant Grove, Savvy has found that so many people want to get involved in service. However, sometimes they just need to know how or where. This is the goal of Project Shine, to serve as a resource for ideas and opportunities to join in.

The focus of the month of December has been on serving refugee families who have come from 29 different countries. She is hosting a Christmas party for 140 Refugee families on Dec 23 from 3-5 p.m. to bring love to these families.

Project Shine has raised over $1,500 for additional toys and items needed for the Christmas Party. There will be 40 volunteers coming to serve and the goal is to bring love, light and strength to these refugee families who have been through so much.

Venmo donations are appreciated and will go help serve these families. Donations can be sent to @sav-misspg2022

Savvy motto is ” When you do good, you feel good!” Details for monthly projects can be found on Instagram @project.shine_