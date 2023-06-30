Megan Everett, a.k.a., Miss Megan tells us her youtube channel “Learning Lab”, where she creates educational videos for babies and toddlers. She wanted to share the success she’s having with toddler with parents around the world, “In this day in age where there a lot of screens in front of our faces, I wanted to create quality screentime for little ones, that teaches speech and communication skills.”

She started at the beginning of this year, with no expectations. The views came quickly, encouraging her to make more, with over 150K combined! With a of background working with kids, Megan tells us her family had a performing arts studio for ages 2-18 where she was the main instructor for a decade teaching singing, dance, choreography, and musical theater.

Megan stepped away before she had her son, and he is now the inspiration for her videos! Her husband helps her direct every video, and is her biggest supporter.

Watch and subscribe! https://youtu.be/ycdZX0GMsZg