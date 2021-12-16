Miss America 1985 celebrates 100th Anniversary of the competition

In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Miss America competition, Sharlene Wells, Miss America 1985, joined us on the show today. Wells has remained part of the organization, serving on the board for many years, but has recently committed fully to her position at Mountain America.

Nearly 37 years after holding the national title, Wells says that the Miss America organization is still relevant. As long as there are strong local pageants, the organization will remain strong. As a Utah native, Wells is proud of the support of the locals in Utah.

This year’s event is being held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will be the first Miss America since 1954 to not be televised, but viewers will be able to stream the competition at 6 pm MT on Peacock.

Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier of Virginia will crown her successor at the end of the event. The judging panel includes Co-founder and president of BossBabe, Danielle Canty; performing artist, Kevin Davis; founder and CEO of Rae Model & Talent Agency, LLC, Jessica Rae; fashion designer, Paige Mycoskie; and artist and singer-songwriter, John Gurney.