SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are a starting vegan, it can be a bit hard to navigate through different recipes. Today we were joined by Jacqui from simple sprinkle to make miso chocolate chip cookies.

Simple sprinkle is a vegan food blog, they do cooking and baking for everyone. The recipes are simple and easy and help people on their vegan journey with fun recipes and lifestyle tips. For more recipes check out their social media and website.

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, cane sugar, and baking powder until well combined and there are no lumps of flour left. Set aside.

In a measuring cup or jug, whisk warm plant milk and miso paste until smooth, then add oil and whisk again until combined. Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and mix well until it forms a cookie dough. Fold in the chopped chocolate chunks or chocolate chips

Cover the bowl with a reusable bowl cover and rest the dough in the fridge for at least 15 minutes, or up to several hours overnight. Clean the kitchen towel.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (355°F) a little before taking the dough out of the fridge.

Using an ice cream scoop, place the cookie dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving 1-2 inches of space between each cookie to allow for spreading. Press down the cookies slightly and bake for 10-15 minutes (shorter baking makes them chewier, and longer baking makes them crisper).