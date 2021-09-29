5 misconceptions surrounding self-love you need to know

(GTU) – Katy Sine is in the studio today to break down what Whole Self-Love really is and discuss some of the misconceptions surrounding it. Self-Love is a sort of pop-culture concept that has become more understood over the last couple of years. Sine defines the term as unconditional love for yourself which can lead to unconditional love for other people.

Katy and Surae spent the segment deconstructing some of the myths surrounding Whole Self-Love including:

Myth: Self-Love makes us self-centered and is an excuse to treat people poorly

Self-love actually makes us more open, other-focused, and compassionate.

It elevates our subjective well-being and may even inspire us to engage in more pro-social activities.

2. Myth: Self-love is just a yoga class, bubble bath, and a bunch of Stewart Smally affirmations

Running, yoga, mindfulness, and words of kindness can contribute to self-love but self-love is also working to see our whole self, and sometimes that means getting honest with ourselves.

Kindness is clarity and self-love allows us to be kind and clear with who we are, our motivations, and how we show up in life.

3. Myth: Self-love makes you complacent

Self-love creates the space for us to be human and see ourselves as we are.

Self-love is actually a great motivator and gives us the ability to see where our intentions are and when our actions are out of alignment.

4. Myth: You can’t love other people until you love yourself

You receive love only to the level that you know love. Your ability to offer and receive love may be limited.

This is similar to the idea that you teach people how to treat you. You feel love to the level you love yourself.

5. Myth: Loving yourself means you don’t need anyone else or to set boundaries

Self-love helps us distinguish between our needs and our wants. It also helps us to understand that just because we could do it alone doesn’t mean we need to.

Knowing what we need from ourselves, helps support our relationships so we can communicate our needs effectively and build healthy boundaries of support and understanding when our needs cannot be met.

