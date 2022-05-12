Sue and Alisa, a mother daughter duo started Minky Mamas 4 years ago. They have been sewing minky blankets since it first became a fabric, and patchwork blankets even longer than that. They love that patchwork is one of a kind and let’s you have lots of different textures in one blanket.

Their main message is that to us blankets mean love, and they’re good for all occasions. For grads it’s a great way for them to get a “hug from home” by wrapping up in their blanket when they’re away at college. Their motto is “Warming Hearts One Minky at a Time.”

They are having their monthly warehouse sale happening from 2 PM – 6 PM Saturday May 21.

Address: 70 West Main Street, American Fork, UT 84003.

Find them online at minkymamas.com

Use code GTU20 for 20% off one item now through May 20!