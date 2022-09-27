With fall fast approaching this is a good time to plan a cozy Thanksgiving minimalist table and that’s why we were joined by Ali Mcdermott to tell us the 5 steps to make your table look like it’s right out of a magazine.

1. Start with a color palette.

2. Layering is key.

3. Add textures and candles to create a cozy space.

4. Add small details and touches that help tie in your holiday theme.

5. Add fall floral to your tablescape.

Ali will be hosting an online virtual centerpiece workshop where viewers will be able to have a kit mailed to them and join an online girl’s night. She will guide you through the steps of creating a fall centerpiece. Also, she will be hosting virtual Christmas wreath workshops as well as virtual table styling for customers.

Instagram: @magnoliaandlacedesign

Website: www.magnoliaandlace.com