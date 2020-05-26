Mini Pepperoni Pizza English Muffins

Chef Marco Niccoli is here with a creative, fun, and easy recipe that your kids will love and can even help you with! Using staples you likely have on hand in your own kitchen already, we’re making Mini Pepperoni Pizza Thomas’ English Muffins! Watch how easy, and follow the steps below. Chef Marco even shows us a savory and sweet version. www.amniccoli.com
Ingredients:
2 Thomas’® English Muffins, split
½ cup of pizza sauce
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
40 slices mini pepperoni
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400°. Cover a baking sheet with non-stick spray.
Split the Thomas’ English Muffins and place face-up on the baking sheet.
Top each half evenly with pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan and pepperoni.
Bake for 10-12 minutes until the cheese is melted. Garnish with basil. o Peanut Butter & Banana English Muffins
Ingredients:
1 Thomas’® English Muffin, toasted
2-4 tablespoons peanut butter
1 banana, sliced
Directions:
Top English muffin halves with 1-2 tablespoons of peanut butter and banana slices.