SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Holiday parties are upon us, need a good app idea? This one is a crowd pleaser!

Mini Meatballs with Apricot Dipping Sauce

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1/4 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs

2 egg whites or 1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Apricot Dipping Sauce:

3/4 cup apricot preserves

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

Heat oven to 400°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, egg whites, water, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Place on rack in broiler pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 18 to 20 minutes.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Meanwhile, heat preserves, barbecue sauce and mustard in medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally or until sauce thickens slightly.

Cook’s Tip: Red or black raspberry, fig, peach, current or pineapple preserves and orange marmalade may be substituted for apricot preserves.

Add cooked meatballs and continue to cook 2 to 3 minutes or until meatballs are heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve warm.

Cook’s Tip: To keep meatballs warm, place in 2-1/2-quart slow cooker set on LOW. Keep covered to maintain heat. Meatballs can be held up to 2-1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org.

